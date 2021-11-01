ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group of downtown St. Louis residents and property owners are challenging a special tax district designed to bring enhanced services and quality of life to those who live downtown.
For more than 20 years, property owners in downtown St. Louis have paid into the Community Improvement District, also known as CID. Through annual assessments, tax revenue is collected by the district and used to provide services that supplement St. Louis City.
According to its website, it's primary service areas are maintenance, beautification, public infrastructure and public safety and crime reduction. The CID was created in 2000 and is set to expire at the end of 2021. While it has already made efforts to renew for another 20 years, a group of residents is attempting to challenge the renewal.
"The CID is the only organization that represents downtown," said Les Sterman, who leads the group Citizens for a Greater St. Louis. "It's sole function is to represent downtown, so we need a more effective and louder voice on our behalf."
On Monday night, Citizens of Greater St. Louis, who has filed several lawsuits in the CID renewal process, held a roundtable discussion for interested residents and property owners.
According to city records, last month the CID turned in petitions with signatures from property owners within the tax district in favor of the renewal. But Sterman and his group said they doubt the CID collected enough valid signatures to make the petitions valid.
"They need a vocal organization that's willing to take on these thorny issues and the CID just hasn't been willing to do that," said Matt O'Leary, with the advocacy group.
For many residents, declining property values are of top priority. Public safety is also a concern. The CID collects around $3 million in tax revenue annually and uses that money to fund a variety of projects. For example, the tax district funds the 4th District SLMPD Police Bike Unit, which helps patrol the downtown area. Funding is put toward the bike unit's substation on Lucas Avenue, equipment and officer training.
The CID has also invested in other public safety measures in recent years, including new lighting, security cameras and a digital radio network. Some residents, including Sterman, said those methods aren't working to deter or combat crime proactively.
"A lot of this secondary security don't make arrests because there's a liability included within that," he said.
"The solution to the problems with gun battles at Reign was not hiring more secondary cops it was closing reign," said O'Leary. "We were very involved as an organization with closing Reign and guess what, we don't have gun battles every Tuesday night because there's no more Taco Tuesdays at Reign anymore."
Litigation is likely to continue and the possibility of the Board of Aldermen passing a measure to circumvent the petition process, according to the group, is of top priority. If the CID expires, Sterman said his group plans to privately fundraise to take care of essential services for 2022. By 2023, he said he hopes a new CID is in place.
