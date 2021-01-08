ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, doctors are weighing in on the risks posed to expectant mothers.
Dr. Jeannie Kelly, a physician at BJC who specializes in Maternal-Fetal medicine, said there isn't much data about pregnant women who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Pregnant women weren't included in the clinical trials we've seen and because of that, we don't have a lot of information as it relates to the potential risks," Kelly said.
However, Kelly said if a pregnant mother contracts COVID-19, the likelihood of her developing a severe form of the disease is high.
"We know that pregnancy is a complicating factor that can cause a mom to get very sick with disease," she said. "It can also mean early delivery or even stillbirth."
Expectant mothers are not considered in any of the state's high risk categories and likely would not be eligible to receive the vaccine until it is rolled out to the public. Kelly said it's best to weigh your options given your own personal situation.
"Does your job require you to be out in public interacting with a lot of people which increases your chances of being infected?" she said. "If so, then have a serious conversation with your doctor about getting the vaccine."
If you're able to stay home and relatively isolated, Dr. Kelly said it is okay to wait for additional information to come out.
"If somebody tells you, 'you're pregnant, there's no way you should get the vaccine,' or on the flipside, 'you're pregnant you definitely need to have the vaccine,' I think both stances are not the right place to be," she said. "Unfortunately I think it's a harder, grayer choice for the majority of patients."
Most physicians who are pregnant are choosing to receive the vaccine, according to Kelly.
"We have seen what happens in a hospital for a pregnant mom to have COVID," she said. "They can get really sick very fast and their babies can get sick fast."
When it comes to breastfeeding, Kelly said there has not been any information to suggest the vaccine poses a risk to a newborn.
"If anything, theoretically the antibodies your body creates from the vaccine should be passed along to your baby and help protect them," she said.
If you are unsure, Dr. Kelly recommends you consult your doctor before making a decision. Click here to find additional information.
