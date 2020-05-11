ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time in nearly two months, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin conducting driving skills tests across the state on Monday.
As a result, some teens who turned 16 during the stay-at-home order lined up early Monday morning, hours before the St. Charles licensing office opened.
Nina Zumwalt turned 16 on March 22 and was first in line at the DMV Monday morning around 6:30.
“I honestly thought there would be more people and I feel a little embarrassed I’m the only one out here," Zumwalt laughed. "I've been wanting to go and it keeps getting pushed back so at least I'll be first to go."
Mason Lott waited along with Zumwalt. She turned 16 last Friday and said she planned to take her test on Monday for some time.
“Just to be able to get out by ourselves it's worth it," she said. "I hate being driven around by my parents everywhere. During quarantine we can meet up with our friends in our cars and stuff.”
The Department of Revenue has granted 60-day extensions to drivers who's registration or licenses have expired in March or April.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol asks anyone visiting an office to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those taking part in the driving tests, it asks they sanitize their car before showing up and wear a mask while taking the test.
