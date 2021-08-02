ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations - plus the reintroduction of masking - is leading to more depression and anxiety.
A Washington University psychiatrist at BJC says the Delta variant has triggered a lot of the same feelings people had when the pandemic started. She stressed the importance of speaking with a professional in order to calm any concerns about getting the vaccine.
“Even if you try to take a deep dive into the science, there's a lot of propaganda and things that are pulling you different ways,” Dr. Jessica Gold said, “You're like I don't get this, I'm confused, Why do they keep changing their mind? This makes no sense, I'm very frustrated, I just want to go to work."
Dr. Gold says it's ok to vocalize your feelings out loud as a way to cope. She also says for deep feelings of depression or anxiety, please seek professional help.
"We'll say I'm not allowed to be angry, that's not ok, or I'm not allowed to feel sad because that's getting in the way of work, but all of those things are really important to just say out loud, and say I am mad and that doesn't make many any less of whatever you do for your work or anything like that, it's just a feeling that you have and you need to acknowledge," Dr. Gold added.
