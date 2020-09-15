ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The debate over opening schools and allowing youth sports is heading to the St. Louis County Council Tuesday.
Councilman Tim Fitch has filed two bills earlier this week that would limit the power of County Executive Sam Page. The issue will likely be split along party lines as Page is a Democrat and Fitch is a Republican.
If passed, it would give the county council the ability to check the powers of the county executive and public health director with regards to pandemic orders.
County Executive Page: Sports restrictions ‘not designed to hurt the kids, but to protect them’
There is also an agenda item on schools and youth sports. A resolution will be introduced that will encourage sam page to open public schools and allow youth sports to start playing again.
This meeting comes less than 24 hours after a large protest in Clayton outside Page's office. About 100 parents and students participated in the #LetUsPlay rally demanding Page to loosen restrictions on the county.
The protesters held signs and chanted "Back to school. Back to sports."
During his Monday briefing, the county executive defended his position. He said right now no changes are planned and said his approach is similar to 37 other states.
The council begins meetings at noon.
