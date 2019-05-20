CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Plans are moving forward at the site of the old Crestwood Mall and developers need your input about the future site.
The Crestwood City Center released new renderings of the future site over the weekend and asked locals to fill out a public survey on their Facebook page.
The site has been sitting for about five years, since the mall closed in 2013 and residents complained about the mountain of dirt they've named "Mount Crestwood."
READ:New life set for old Crestwood Mall Site
They say it will help them as they enter the final design phase of the project. Currently, there are plans for apartments, restaurants, an upscale theater and entertainment area.
But, there is no word when construction would begin.
To take the survey, click here.
