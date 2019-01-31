ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews were out throughout the night trying to stay on top of things ahead of the Thursday morning commute.
Early Thursday, St. Louis County officials said they were called to the Blanchette Bridge multiple times throughout the night for different crashes on both sides of Interstate 70. An official told News 4 MoDOT had been to the area but it is a “sheet of ice.”
Overnight, there were several accidents, including one that involved a St. Louis Fire Department Truck at Interstate 64 and Vandeventer.
Crashes also closed parts of Interstate 70 and Interstate 55 briefly. Both roadways have since reopened.
Officials for MoDOT told News 4 they are trying to hit the trouble spots and stay with it. They also said crews plan to be out throughout the day.
