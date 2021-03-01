ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In Robin Hotop-Ryan’s living room, a wall of pictures highlights her son’s life. From playing with his sister, to goofing off with friends, they act as a background to the urn that now contains his ashes.
“He had his whole life ahead of him,” said Hotop-Ryan.
Her son, Brian Hotop, died of an overdose from fentanyl-laced Xanax in March 2020, just as St. Louis was shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was 26.
“Brian had an OD here at our rental. His job had just sent him home. His whole world was crashing down around him,” said his mother.
She now belongs to a club no mother wants to join.
“I came home from work one day and found his body right here in our house,” said Patti Fitzwalter of her son. “Michael was 22 years old when he passed away from an accidental heroin overdose, it was a mix of heroin and Xanax.”
Patti and Ellis Fitzwalter lost their son in 2014. They had no idea of the epidemic raging across the country and the St. Louis region. They started an organization to help raise awareness. And while overdoses continue to claim more lives, Missouri started to make progress. 2019 saw the first decline in deaths in years. But that progress has been erased by the pandemic.
According to the CDC, overdose deaths rose 38 percent across the country in 2020 compared to the year before. In St. Charles County, it’s something paramedics see every day.
"In 2020 the St. Charles County Ambulance district responded to 494 overdoses which was a 16.5 increase over 2019,” said spokesperson Kyle Gaines.
The biggest challenge is fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is 50x more potent than heroin,” explained Todd Zimmerman, the new Special Agent in Charge at the Drug Enforcement Agency in St. Louis. One of his top priorities is tackling the fentanyl pouring onto the streets and being ordered on the cellphones of young people.
“What we’re seeing is young folks, teenagers, young adults ordering fentanyl-laced [drugs], and they don’t know its fentanyl-laced," he said. "They’re ordering pills off the internet.”
So where is it coming from?
“We see these Mexican organizations pressing these pills to look exactly like a Xanax, the shape, the color. When they press these pills, they’re adding fentanyl to it. If they put more than 2 mg of fentanyl in one of these pills, it becomes deadly," Zimmerman said. "Two milligrams is equivalent to two grains of salt and those pills then get smuggled across the border and distributed around the United States."
Those pills get into the hands of people like Brian Hotop and thousands of others. The pandemic has halted many of the resources for addicts, from activist walks, to Narcan distribution, to in-person meetings. Law enforcement is cracking down. The St. Louis City Police Narcotics Interdiction Unit has seized almost 4,000 grams of fentanyl in the last few months. The street value of what has been confiscated is upward of $400,000. They’ve arrested multiple dealers and many across the region are facing federal charges. But the DEA says it’s not a problem we can arrest our way out of.
“Parents have to talk to their kids. You’re talking about a life-or-death situation," said Zimmerman. "That one pill, immediately after ingesting it, causes death."
It’s why mothers like and Hotop-Ryan are sharing their sons’ stories in the hope it will save another young life.
"I’m not ashamed,” said Hoptop-Ryan. “He was fighting a battle that a lot of people don’t win.”
