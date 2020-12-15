ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Since March, Total Access Urgent Care locations have served as COVID-19 testing hubs for thousands of St. Louisans. The company said between its 26 locations, they test about 500 COVID-positive patients every day. President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Troy Dinkel, said his team has worked incredibly hard to test people but now is hoping to administer the vaccine as well.
“We’re in the process right now of applying, but obviously no guarantees can be given," he said. "But we’re checking daily and making progress on procuring the vaccines.”
Dinkel said his team of nearly 600 staff members are protected with PPE, but come face to face with COVID patients daily. He said many of his staff members have already contracted the virus due to close daily proximity. He understands the burden the state is under, but believes his team should be able to get vaccinated and protected soon.
“I am eagerly and regularly working with the state. We reach out at least once a day to move this forward,” Dinkel said.
Frontline workers in hospital settings and those working in long-term care facilities are among the first to get the vaccine. However, physicians at Urgent Cares and other small private practices wonder why they don’t have answers as to when they can get the vaccine too. Dr. Mimi Vo said she sees about 100 COVID-positive patients are her small practice, Vo’s Medical Clinic in South City, each week.
“I emailed and called, I spent two hours on the phone last Friday and kept being rerouted to the COVID hotline,” Vo said.
News 4 spoke with the Missouri State Health Department and confirmed physicians, assistant physicians and registered nurses can receive and administer the vaccine right now, during Phase 1. Potential vaccinators must apply by filling out paperwork online and submitting a distribution plan. A brief training video must also be viewed. Missouri State Health Department said a team reviews enrollments twice a week, either approving them or working with the facility to ensure they submit the proper requirements.
For physicians who work outside of a hospital setting and need to get vaccinated, state leaders said more clarification should come in the next few weeks. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services sent News 4 the following statement:
“There is an exceptionally limited supply of vaccine available currently. We will ensure access to Phase 1A-eligible individuals over the course of the next month or two, based upon available supply," the agency said. "As that supply of allocations to Missouri grows, we will provide more communication to physicians and health providers that have not yet been vaccinated. However, to be effective and efficient, we must first vaccinate in areas where the minimum number of doses (975 Pfizer, and 100 Moderna if approved) may be quickly administered in bulk to prevent vaccine wastage.”
