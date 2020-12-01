ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 testing ramps up, some across the St. Louis area are experiencing delays in getting their results back.
At Aim Laboratories in Bridgeton, which services more than 20 Total Access Urgent Care locations, they are working to ensure result turnaround time happens within one to three days.
The lab tests nearly 10,000 COVID-19 samples each week.
"We run the lab about 21 hours a day, so only three hours we sleep," said technical supervisor Vaka Reddy. "In an hour we can do 370 samples."
Even with the lab open seven days a week, the amount of samples coming in can be overwhelming.
After a patient gets swabbed at Total Access, their test is placed in a collections bin. One courier picks up samples in the morning from each location and two others pick them up at night. In all, they pick up nearly 750 COVID-19 tests for Aim Laboratories each day.
Once there, Reddy's team double checks the paperwork racks each sample, before moving them into the testing lab where there is a COVID-19 analyzer.
The machine detects whether the COVID sample is positive or negative within the hour. Results are then uploaded, first to a doctor portal and then to a patient portal.
The entire process, from when a sample gets to the lab to the results being uploaded, takes about five hours.
"Turnaround times are 1-3 days, even 24 to 48 hours," said Dr. Matt Bruckel, founder and CEO for Total Access Urgent Care.
Bruckel said the time it takes to notify patient's of their results is significantly better than it was back in March. Then, it was 10-14 days before patients knew their results.
According to Aim Laboratories, most delays with results now are are because the swab wasn't inserted properly when the patient was tested. That requires them to use a more in-depth extrication process.
"Patients get used to a very fast turnaround and so sometimes waiting two to three days seems like forever when you’re sick, concerned, when you have a trip to go on," Bruckel said.
Typically Total Access will email patients when results are ready. However, if patients would like to know sooner, they can get the Aim Laboratories app and will get notified as soon as results are uploaded.
If not, patients can text AIM to 66349 or go to https://aim.luminatehealth.com.
Many people who have been frustrated about slow turnaround times, mainly from places who use different labs for testing, and have asked about tracking numbers so they can track their samples in real time.
Unfortunately, Bruckel said in order for that to work someone would have to manually enter the data on where each sample is in the process, which would slow down testing turnaround times.
