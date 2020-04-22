ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Matt Sherman's family has been in the meat packing business for more than 70 years, since Henry Kern returned from World War II and founded the Kern Meat Market in a south St. Louis garage.
"We have survived everything," Sherman, now the general manager, said. "You name it. Wars, recessions, illnesses...we will survive this."
Life for meat packers during the COVID-19 pandemic has reached stratospheric concerns.
Tyson Foods, the world's second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork shutdown their Waterloo, Iowa plant two weeks ago after nearly 200 workers became ill, and two died due to the virus. Tyson later reopened the plant, but announced Wednesday it is closing again. The facility in Iowa is Tyson's largest pork plant.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state will begin testing on meat packing plants, swabbing all employees. But Reynolds said she wouldn't close all facilities because they were too important. "We must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way," Reynolds said.
In Alabama, a Wayne Farms facility said 75 of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19. One died. The plant is slowing production.
In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Smithfield Foods closed its doors last week after reporting more than 200 COVID-19 cases. Since then, their case count has grown to nearly 900. Smithfield is also closing a facility in Martin City, Missouri, where more than 400 employees produce hams.
In Nebraska, where a meat packing facility in Grand Island remains open even after nearly 250 workers tested positive, the state's chief medical officer, Gary Anthone, said this in a Facebook Live video: "Initially, our concern was long term care facilities. If there's one thing that might keep me up at night, it's the meat processing plants and the manufacturing plants."
In Aurora, Illinois, Aurora Packing Company closed its doors due to the pandemic. And on the south side of Chicago, workers at the century-old Rose Packing company report more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Fortunately on the south side of St. Louis, business is moving along nicely, where beef, lamb, pork and veal are being processed. Kern Meat employs 19 workers. None have tested positive.
"We took immediate, extreme steps as soon as we were notified by the World Health Organization about the virus," Sherman said. "By the end of February, we were already monitoring and cleaning."
Sherman said some things had to change.
"We had to reduce line speeds. We had to make sure there was plenty of personal protective equipment for our employees. We began taking temperatures very early."
Still, Sherman and Kern employees watch what is happening elsewhere.
According to the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, more than 2,200 workers have been infected at 48 plants nationwide. 17 workers have died. The number will surely rise. In response, 17 facilities have closed their doors.
The meat packing industry was already under scrutiny for poor working conditions even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. A federal watchdog report found meat packing employees have among the highest illness rates of all manufacturing employees and are less likely to report injuries and illness than almost any other type of worker.
And it's not just workers in danger. It's America's food supply.
And congress has noticed, sending a letter to the White house expressing concerns about both workers and the food chain.
"Breakdowns in the food supply chain could have significant economic impacts for both consumers and agricultural producers,” the letter read. “It is also imperative that precautions are taken to ensure the stability and safety of our food supply."
In the 1990's, there were 17 meat producing facilities in St. Louis. Most closed after the 2008 economic crisis. Today, Kern Meat is the last one standing. Sherman says they expect it to stay that way.
"We see what is happening elsewhere. Everybody is worried. But if you're not anxious now..."
