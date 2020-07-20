ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Charles County's Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all businesses to follow federal health guidelines as COVID-19 cases in the county surge.
St Charles County reported 170 new cases Monday, the county's largest single-day total. Cases are up 370 percent over the last two weeks.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, 436 patients who are in St. Louis-area hospitals either have COVID-19 are suspected of having the virus, the most since May 21.
The chamber is asking all businesses to follow CDC recommendations, which include observing the social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.
