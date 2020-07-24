ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday more restrictions could be coming as the county set another record for daily coronavirus cases.

The county reported 375 new COVID-19 cases Friday, breaking the one-day record set Thursday.

Page said he is working with the pandemic task force daily to determine the best course of action moving forward.

"We're considering more restrictions,” Page said. “The hospital admission rate is getting close to that 40 admissions per day mark that we had set several weeks ago as the point where we would start talking about restrictions.”

Last month the county eased restrictions as the situation looked to be improving.

So, what changed in the short period of time?

"We're also seeing that wave of increased cases in the south moving up into the Midwest and that puts pressure on our community,” Page said. “And then we're seeing an increase across the state of Missouri and that puts pressure on St. Louis County as well."

Page, who said he is frustrated by testing delays amid the case growth said it’s important to focus on slowing the spread, and that means everyone should be wearing a mask.

"There's an increased effort in the community to make it widely known and more widely accepted even beyond St. Louis County that masks are critical moving forward. And it is our best weapon to turn the tide on this," Page said.