ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta variant surges in parts of Missouri, doctors at Washington University are urging people, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear a mask.
Samantha Amsden, from St. Charles County, was vaccinated in March. Last week, the 40-year-old said she developed chills, a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Amsden tested positive for COVID-19, which is known as a breakthrough case since she was previously vaccinated.
“I let my guard down and this is how I got COVID because I let my guard down,” Amsden said. “I don’t blame anyone but myself for this.”
St. Louis County confirms there have been 623 breakthrough cases. The health department only reports cases they’ve investigated. County health leaders believe the number of actual breakthrough cases is around 1,200. In St. Charles County, officials report 523 breakthrough cases out of 179,423 residents – or 0.29% of their vaccinated population.
Dr. Alfred Kim with Washington University said the Delta variant is to blame for breakthrough cases. He said research is still ongoing, but said it’s possible those who are immune-compromised or over 65-years-old are at a higher risk for breakthrough infections. Dr. Kim is advocating for the FDA to approve booster shots for those who are immunocompromised. He said booster shots in those with suppressed immune systems are showing promising results in France and Israel.
“A portion of the recipients are now developing good responses following an additional booster dose of the vaccine and equally important, it appears to be safe also,” Dr. Kim said.
Amsden is recovering at home but is grateful she’s not in the hospital. She is pledging to wear a mask for the foreseeable future and believes the vaccine saved her life.
“I would be in the hospital on a ventilator or possibly dead, I feel that whole heartedly,” Amsden said.
