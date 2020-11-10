ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise in the St. Louis region, several groups are working with Metro Transit to ensure riders and operators remain safe.
Public transportation is deemed an essential service and Metro Transit has continued to operate since the pandemic began.
Buses, trains, stations, and other shared spaces are cleaned and disinfected as frequently as possible by staff members. Vehicles, like buses and light rail cars, are cleaned everyday. Driver are able to sanitize their areas throughout the day, especially at the beginning and end of each shift.
Earlier this year, Metro Transit adjusted its service routes to accommodate for the decrease in riders and the rising number of drivers that contracted COVID-19.
According to Metro Transit, on a 40-foot bus, drivers are supposed to stop picking up passengers when there are 10 people onboard; on a 60-foot bus, boarding may stop when there are 15 people onboard.
On Tuesday morning, the advocacy group Citizens for Modern Transit, along with Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District, MetroLink Police Officers and Metro Transit Public Safety passed out masks to riders.
"Transit throughout this entire pandemic has been essential, these operators are front line workers they are getting people to jobs where we need them," said Kim Cella, Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit. "At your hospitals, senior living facilities, grocery stores, where everyone needs to go transit is delivering people to these essential jobs and we need to make sure our front line transit operators are safe as well."
In addition, Cella said the initiative is designed to help educate riders on CMT's "Guaranteed Ride Home Program." The program provides riders with access to more immediate transportation in the case of an emergency, overtime work or sickness. Riders can call a ride-sharing company, a taxi or rental vehicle and have 80 percent of the ride subsidized, up to $60 per ride.
Transit riders must be pre-registered with Citizens for Modern Transit to take part in the program. Click here for more information.
