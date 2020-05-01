ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many are looking forward to getting back to work in a few days but they're asking how safe it will be.
Businesses in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties will be allowed to reopen next week after the state stay-at-home order is lifted, but workers- massage therapists in particular- have a lot of questions about how they protect themselves.
"I really do want to get back to see my clients. But I also want to make sure it's safe to do," said a massage therapist who spoke to News 4 on condition of anonymity.
She didn’t want to give her name or employer for fear of retaliation, but she's been in the profession since 2006. She fears the spas may be moving too fast to open by targeting Wednesday. She says it'll be impractical to wear gloves, and while she and her clients will wear masks, she worries that won't be enough.
"It's very hands-on work and we're in close quarters with no real ventilation,” she said. So I think there are some definite, definite strong questions we all have and I don’t want to make a mistake and make somebody sick or myself."
According to employment attorney Russ Riggins, a worker can't refuse to go back to work just because they're fearful. But there may be ways to delay.
"There are certain new leave rights that have been passed by Congress. It's an extension of the Family and Medical Leave Act. There are some paid sick leave that have been passed as part of that," he said.
Riggins also said employers will be required to follow local social distancing rules but if that can't be done at the job, the boss should provide personal protection equipment.
If workers have safety concerns, they should talk to a supervisor. If an employer won't address them, employees can file a complaint with OSHA or the National Labor Relations Board.
An employer generally has the right to change your pay or responsibilities if they're adjusting to economic conditions, but not if there's another motivation.
"There are reasons for that action that can be unlawful like age, race, gender, disability, pregnancy. You know, those legally protected categories," Riggins said.
He also said if employees have certain underlying health conditions and their job puts them in contact with people with COVID-19, the ADA requires their boss to make reasonable accommodations.
