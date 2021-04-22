ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With a tumultuous school year coming to an end, students are eagerly awaiting summer break. Before they get there, though, many high school students will take Advance Placement exams with a chance to earn college credit.
For the first time, the test will be offered at school or at home in a digital format. Students can select which option they prefer, with several mitigation strategies in place to prevent cheating.
According to the testing organization, students who chose to take the test at home will not be able to click and forth between questions. All answers will be run through plagiarism software and the organization said questions asked will not be able to be answered with the help of a textbook, study guide or internet search.
"Of the 200 kids or so I've got testing, I've only got four that requested a digital exam," said Chris Ventimiglia, the AP coordinator at Oakville High School in the Mehlville School District.
To get to the exam, students must take part in extensive studying and preparation. However, many said the various AP courses were derailed by virtual learning in the fall, making it hard to catch up this late in the year.
"A lot of my teachers have been frank and said that they will not be covering all the course material that will be on the test and I'll have to independently study it in order to prepare," said senior Katie Seithel, who is taking six AP courses this year.
"All year long they kind of kept us updated on where we'd normally be versus where we were so we still are behind in several units," said senior Andrea Gandhi.
Teachers said activities and group projects that would normally take place in the classroom were eliminated or converted into a virtual format. Students said absorbing and understanding information is difficult in a virtual setting and they were relieved to get back into the classroom in January.
"In January when we'd come into the school, the 40 minutes we'd be spending with our teachers, half of that was trying to help us explain what was going on because we'd be at home and we'd be like, I don't know what I'm doing with this," said senior Sophie Kettenbrink.
As a result, teachers and classes fell further behind, with many classes covering a different lesson every day. With mere weeks before many of the testing dates, teachers said they're scrambling to get in as much material as possible.
"I was behind where I really wanted to be so I feel like I'm really rushing here in the last month before the AP test so they can get in all the information they need," said Roger Wilke, an AP History teacher at Oakville High School.
Students returned to the classroom five days a week beginning Monday and are working to learn as much as they can in the next few weeks ahead of the tests. Some students said they've chosen to forgo the test out of fear they won't perform well.
Ventimiglia said during an average year, a handful of students will decide not to take the exam. So far this year, he's had 50 students cancel and said he wouldn't be surprised if that number rises in the coming weeks.
