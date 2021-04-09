ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After two days of relatively few appointments and walk-ins, the number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Dome at America's Center is steadily rising.

Friday marked the first day in Missouri that all adults ages 16 and up are eligible for the vaccine. The federally run event at the Dome is capable of administering 3,000 doses every day. Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 1,900 doses total were administered.

"We are seeing a pickup in traffic here at the Dome with that added influx of individuals, so it's nice to see that number going up," said Deanna Fraizer, a FEMA spokesperson.

Fraizer said she expects turnout to continue over the weekend, when many people are off of work and able to stop by. Appointments can be made by registering with the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, but walk-ins are also welcome.

In fact, FEMA said if you are in need of your second dose of Pfizer and it's been at least 21 days since your first dose, its recommended you walk-in with your vaccination card to receive your second dose. FEMA is still ironing out some issues with the vaccine navigator site and hotline that has previously told people they are unable to get their Pfizer booster shot at the Dome.

"I just really wanted to get it, I trust, I trust the people telling me to get the vaccine, and anything that lets me hang out with my friends and keep my family safe, I'm going to get it," said Colton Tiede, 16.

FEMA said on Friday it was administering about 250 vaccines every hour. Those who received their shot said while they waited in line, they were in and out within 30 minutes.

"This is really convenient, they have it set up so good," said Normal J. Trotter, who received her vaccine Friday morning. "You can't do nothing but go directly to where you need to be. That's instead of everybody scrambling around."

"Well, it was really smooth, it was really quick, I mean I think I was here maybe 15 or 20 minutes," said Zorion Price. "Everything was really smooth, really organized, really easy."

The federally run event will take place at the Dome for the next eight weeks. It will offer three weeks of the Pfizer vaccine, three weeks of the Pfizer booster and two weeks of J&J.