ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Wentzville man who admitted to being a member of the Aryan Circle gang pleaded guilty Thursday to violent crime in aid of racketeering, according to court records.
Daniel Jerome, 31, reportedly assaulted a fellow Aryan Circle gang member in Jefferson County in November 2013. According to the plea agreement, Jerome participated in “patch-burning,” which included violently assaulting the victim and removing the victim’s gang tattoo using a burning log and assault.
The Aryan Circle, which was established in the mid-1980s, is reportedly a powerful race-based organization that operates inside and outside of state and federal prisons throughout Missouri, Texas, Louisiana and the United States.
“The plea agreement further indicates that the Aryan Circle enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and threats against those who violate the rules or pose a threat to the organization,” read part of the press release from the Department of Justice. “Members, and oftentimes, associates, are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question.”
Jerome’s sentencing has been set for Aug. 7, 2019.
Thomas Wilson, Thomas Tisher, and Dustin Haney were also accused of participating in the crime.
