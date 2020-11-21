(KMOV.com) - For those desperately trying to find comfort during the pandemic, a pair of artists is trying to help.
The song “I Still Believe” was released just in time to uplift those struggling in 2020.
Vocalist Melinda Linder and producer Michael Llyod talked with News 4’s Paige Hulsey about the inspiration and mission behind their new song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.