ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The 7,852 American Flags displayed at Art Hill in Forest Park represent every service member who was killed in battle since September 11, 2001. 

Each flag gets a picture and dog tag for the service member it represents. The huge group of volunteers who put together the display want to someday be able to send all of the flags to the families of the service member they represent. The founder, Rick Randal, says that's a big financial undertaking, but would be possible if each flag could be sponsored. 

Getting every flag sponsored is the next goal for the group of volunteers. 

You can sponsor a flag by clicking here or you can find more information by visiting the display on Art Hill between September 5 and September 12. 

