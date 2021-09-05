ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The 7,852 American Flags displayed at Art Hill in Forest Park represent every service member who was killed in battle since September 11, 2001.

Flags of Valor to bring more than 7,000 American flags to Art Hill Sunday More than 7,000 American flags will fill Art Hill in Forest Park with red, white and blue ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Each flag gets a picture and dog tag for the service member it represents. The huge group of volunteers who put together the display want to someday be able to send all of the flags to the families of the service member they represent. The founder, Rick Randal, says that's a big financial undertaking, but would be possible if each flag could be sponsored.

Getting every flag sponsored is the next goal for the group of volunteers.

You can sponsor a flag by clicking here or you can find more information by visiting the display on Art Hill between September 5 and September 12.