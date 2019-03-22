SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Fire investigators are suspecting arson to be the cause of an early morning fire at a South County funeral home.
Firefighters responded to a second-alarm structure roof fire at the Kutis Funeral Home in the 5200 block of Lemay Ferry just past 4:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the Mehlville Fire Protection District, two fire-producing devices were reportedly thrown onto the roof of the building. While clearing the building, a person was found sleeping in the basement.
No one was injured during the fire, police say.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is handling the investigation.
U.S. Army Specialist Jackson Johnson's funeral was held at the funeral home on Thursday. Johnson, 20, died in the same non-combat vehicle crash on March 5 in Kuwait.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
