PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An arson suspect is in custody after two gas pumps were set on fire overnight.
The first fire occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at the Casey’s General Store on Pontoon Road. The second occurred shortly after at the Mobil Gas Station off of Route 111.
During the incident at Casey’s General Store, the suspect reportedly put just under 10 gallons of gas into a trash can and set the can on fire, which then ignited the gas pump.
During both incidents, the stores’ clerks jumped into action to limit the damage to just the pumps.
The clerks said they recognized the suspect as a guy who is a regular at their stores.
Around 7:30 a.m., police told News 4 they had a suspect in custody. The suspect's name has not been released.
