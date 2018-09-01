HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) — Hazelwood fire crews battled a house fire Saturday afternoon that is being called "suspicious".
Around 3 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a vacant home in the 12000 block of Missouri Bottom Road to extinguish a fire.
After the blaze was put out, officials determined the fire to be 'suspicious in nature'.
Arson investigators were called to the scene to investigate further.
The Hazelwood Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the tip line at 314-838-5000.
