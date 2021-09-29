ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Arson investigators were called after an overnight fire in south St. Louis.
The fire broke out on the front porch of a home around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue. Fire officials told News 4 the fire spread to the house and investigators were brought in because of the suspicious way the fire started.
Those who were inside of the home at the time of the fire got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting them to find a new place to stay.
