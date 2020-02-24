ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After thousands of people celebrated Mardi Gras in Soulard, police said they made 27 arrests this weekend.
The fun started with The Bud Light Grand Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade ran from Busch Stadium and ended at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.
The theme of this year’s celebration was the Blues.
Police said safety was a priority for the event, which is why they planned to have 500 officers on hand. Authorities told News 4 the officers were on the lookout for underage drinkers.
In addition, outside alcohol sales ended at 7 p.m. in Soulard. Inside the bars they stopped serving drinks at 11:30 p.m.
Police said they made 27 arrests, mostly for underage drinking and giving alcohol to minors. Last year, 28 people were arrested.
