PHOTOS: Arrests made, cars towed as St. Louis City cracks down on weekend crime
Several arrests were made and cars were towed over the weekend as the city of St. Louis aims to crack down on weekend violence.
SLMPD
SLMPD
SLMPD
SLMPD
SLMPD
SLMPD
SLMPD
SLMPD
Officials implemented new safety measures were put in place last week to curb shootings and reckless driving. Concrete barriers were placed on several city streets and parking lots to cut down on cruising.
The new initiative comes after a local high schooler was killed on Washington Ave. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said citizens reported slew of crimes such as expired parking tags and driving ATVs on the street.
(1/2) The following activity was reported by officers over the weekend: Felony Fleeing w/wanted vehicles-13, Felony Fleeing w/an Arrest-4, Parking Tags-90, UUW Arrest-1, Felony Warrant Arrest-1, VMCSL Arrest-2, Tampering Arrest-1, Operating ATV on a Street-1, Drinking in Public-1
