Downtown Weekend Violence

Several arrests were made and cars were towed over the weekend as the city of St. Louis aims to crack down on weekend violence. 

Officers conducted several traffic stops in downtown St. Louis and the North Riverfront neighborhoods. Several cars, ATV's, and a minibike were towed and guns were seized.

A total of nine people were arrested on the following charges: felony fleeing, unlawful use of arrest, felony warrants, violation of a controlled substance, and tampering. 

Officials implemented new safety measures were put in place last week to curb shootings and reckless driving. Concrete barriers were placed on several city streets and parking lots to cut down on cruising.

The new initiative comes after a local high schooler was killed on Washington Ave.  St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said citizens reported slew of crimes such as expired parking tags and driving ATVs on the street.

