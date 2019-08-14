SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were arrested from an alleged drug house in Swansea Wednesday morning.
According to police, the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit, Swansea Police Department and Swansea Police K-9 Leo executed a search warrant for distribution of methamphetamine in the 1330 block of North 17th Street.
Following the search warrant execution, two suspects were taken into custody for possession and distribution of the drug. A code enforcement official also issued several citations and condemned the residence.
Authorities said the home had been under investigation for a while by police and the drug tactical unit. According to police, during one of their undercover methamphetamine buys at the home a small child was present.
