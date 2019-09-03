RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Richmond Heights Police Department said two people were arrested Monday afternoon during a demonstration at the entrance of the St. Louis Galleria.
Community members and the family of Terry Tillman took to the street protesting Tillman's shooting death. Police said Tillman ran away from a Richmond Heights police officer on Saturday after he was spotted with a gun. Police said the officer ran after Tillman and shot him dead but no information was released about what led the officer to discharge his firearm.
Police said about 25 protesters marched through the mall around 1:20 p.m. and then ended up at Brentwood Blvd. and Galleria Parkway. Police said the protesters blocked the roadway.
Police ordered the crowd to disperse 12 minutes later, but two members of the group refused and remained on the road. Police then arrested them without incident.
In a previous interview with News 4, Tillman's sister said her brother was innocent and his shooting death is not justified.
"[He] didn’t touch nobody, didn’t put nobody in harms way," Rachel Jones said.
