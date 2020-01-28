ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a woman in connection to a South City stabbing Tuesday.
Around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. Kingshighway and Chippewa. When they arrived, a woman was found with a stab wound to her chest. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, ran away from the scene.
The man was taken into custody but the other suspect is still at large.
The victim was taken to the hospital following the stabbing and is in stable condition.
