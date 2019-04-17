(KMOV.com)-- Authorities have taken a 22-year-old Collinsville man into custody who allegedly robbed two separate stores days apart.
Charges have been filed against Larry Rhines, 22, in connection with an armed robberies at Marco's Pizza and GCS Credit Union late March.
According to police, Rhines and two men allegedly rushed into a Marco's Pizza just before closing time on March 28 and demanded money from a 22-year-old cashier. Two of the men were armed with guns.
The robbers ran out the back door after grabbing money from the register and safe.
Two days later, two of the men hit up the GCS Credit Union on Vandalia as employees were arriving to work, demanding to be let in. The suspects demanded money and one of them put cash into a black duffel bag while the other suspect held employees at gunpoint.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot and drove away in a yellow newer style Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows.
Police said no one was injured at the credit union.
The first suspect is a black, thin-build man, 5'8" - 5'10" wearing black Adidas pants, black Nike Air shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The other suspect is a black, heavy-build man, 5'10" - 6'0" wearing black pants, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt.
No additional information surrounding the other suspects have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
