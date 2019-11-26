The search is on for three men who ran into the woods in Jefferson County. Around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Dave Marshak said there was a large police presence at Highway A near the Victoria Falls subdivision after a stolen vehicle and gun were found.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody and at least one more is on the loose after a vehicle that was stolen from Illinois was found in a Jefferson County street Tuesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., Sheriff Dave Marshak said there was a large police presence at Highway A near the Victoria Falls subdivision after a stolen vehicle and gun were found. Authorities said a deputy was patrolling the subdivision when he saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the street. The vehicle allegedly matched the description of one that drove away from an officer earlier and was stolen from Illinois. 

Jefferson County stolen vehicle

Post shared by Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak Tuesday morning after a vehicle was stolen in Festus.

Jefferson County authorities said three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the area. At the same time, a fourth suspect was seen driving away. 

In a tweet, Sheriff Marshak shared a post eluding that a BMW was the one the fourth suspect was seen driving away in. That vehicle was reportedly stolen from The Falls at Little Creek on Highway A in Festus.

Deputies later took two suspects into custody nearby where the car stolen from Illinois was found. A third suspect is still being searched for at the Highway A location.

The fourth suspect believed to have driven away in the stolen BWM is still being sought.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.