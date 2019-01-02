MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say four men have been arrested in a central Missouri shooting that left one man from Florida and another from Missouri dead.
The Columbia Missourian reports that 40-year-old Aaron Bloss, 29-year-old Travis Koenig, 22-year-old Steven Dale Bell and 20-year-old Christopher Esry are jailed on $1 million cash-only bonds. Bloss, Esry and Koenig face murder charges, while Bell is charged with tampering with evidence.
Surveillance video showed 51-year-old Darren Stacey Tharp, of Columbia, Missouri, and 24-year-old Shane Austin Hare, of Jacksonville, Florida, pulling into the parking lot of a Moberly, Missouri, bar early Friday. The bar, called Bud's Place, said in a Facebook postthat staff found the men's bodies the next day.
Hare's sister, Sara Hare, said her brother was staying with Tharp's nephew while visiting friends in Missouri.
___
Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.