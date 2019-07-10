ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting near a North City high school that left one dead and another injured in June, police say.
Prosecutors charged Isaiah Gholson, 17, with one count of first-degree murder, assault, failure to report a shooting and two counts of armed criminal action. Randa Anthony, 39, was also charged in connection with the shooting.
Anthony is facing several charges including one count of hindering the prosecution of a felony, third-degree assault and failure to report a shooting.
Police said 52-year-old Kerry Charley and a 32-year-old female were shot in the 3600 block of Prairie near the Beaumont High School in North St. Louis City around 4 p.m. on June 9.
Police said Charley died from his injuries and the female victim was taken to a local hospital.
A nearby resident told News 4 he heard as many as seven shots.
No bond is allowed for Gholson but Anthony is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
