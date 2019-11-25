MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fight at Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights ended with two people in custody and an officer being injured Saturday night.
According to the Maryland Heights Police Department, a group of juveniles started fighting inside of the building. Officers then showed up and took those involved in the fight outside, where a bigger fight allegedly broke out.
According to police, the incident started with an argument.
One officer suffered a minor injury in a fall during the incident.
Two juveniles were taken into custody, police said.
The restaurant closed early that night, but police said they never asked Dave & Buster's to do so.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.