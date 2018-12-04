LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in Lincoln County believe they have cracked a murder case that happened 14-years ago.
Byron Owens was shot five times and killed near Truxton, Mo. in 2004.
Lincoln County Sheriff John Cottle assigned a cold case detective to look into the murder in 2017.
On Tuesday, detectives acquired first degree murder warrants for 36-year-old Joseph Harrell, of Warrenton, and 57-year-old Daniel Russell, of Tipton, Mo.
Russell was set to be released from the Lincoln County Department of Corrections and was picked up by detectives early Tuesday morning. Harrell was taken into custody by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Office at his home in Warrenton.
More details on the death of Byron Owens are expected to be released at a press conference held by Sheriff Cottle Tuesday afternoon.
News 4 will update this story as those details are released.
