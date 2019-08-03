ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in Rock Hill late Friday night.
Officers arrived to the 1000 block of Rariton Drive near Manchester Road around 10 p.m. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died hours later.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional details have been released.
Anyone with info should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
