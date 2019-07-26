GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Five people have been charged following a car chase and firing shots on July 5.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 23rd St. and Benton St. around 3 a.m.
Officers found a vehicle that had been involved in a traffic crash and had numerous bullet holes. No person was in the vehicle.
The vehicle's owner was found and notified investigators that the incident started in North St. Louis and ended in Granite City.
He told police that he was in St. Louis off of I-70 at a gas station. When he left to go home to Granite City, he noticed he was being followed by several vehicles.
He was chased all the way into Granite City.
When they entered into Granite City, he tried to flee from the vehicles but he could not get away. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed.
The several vehicles chasing him stopped near his crashed vehicle.
He started to run from the vehicles and his vehicle, when a "barrage of gunfire" ensued, police said.
His vehicle was hit numerous times but the victim escaped with no injuries.
Investigators identified and charged five individuals for this incident.
32-year-old Steven L. Carson, 23-year-old Janautica F. Jackson, 28-year-old Michael C. Smith, 21-year-old Anthony L. Stewart Jr., 35-year-old Donnell L. Robinson, all of St. Louis, are charged with attempted murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Bond is set at $1,500,000 for each suspect charged.
The Granite City Police Department was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshal's Services and the Louis Metropolitan Police Department in this investigation.
