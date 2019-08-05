ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) --- Authorities have arrested two men in a late Sunday night shooting in downtown St. Louis at a Greyhound bus stop.
Just before midnight, a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. Officials believe the shooting occurred near a Greyhound bus stop near Spruce and 14th Street.
Police arrested two men, both 25 years old, shortly afterwards and a gun was recovered.
The victim is listed in critical condition.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.