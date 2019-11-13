JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple suspects are in custody after a police chase in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
Authorities said they received a call around 4 a.m. for suspicious subjects near Old Antonia Road. When deputies arrived, they spotted suspects going through vehicles and garages. The suspects were then seen driving away.
Deputies put up spike strips in an attempt to stop the suspects, but their vehicle swerved to miss them and almost hit a deputy who was on foot. The suspects then drove to the Imperial area and authorities once again put up spike strips.
After the suspect vehicle crossed Interstate 55 at Highway 61/67, the suspects ran from the vehicle. All five of the male suspects were then taken into custody, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
