ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) --- Days after the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced officers will enforce Missouri statue to prohibit driving ATV's on city streets, two riders were taken into custody.
34-year-old Rozell Thomas was driving an ATV near Natural Bridge and Clara Sunday afternoon. As the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped off.
He is charged with one count of Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing - Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person and one count of Unlawfully Operating All-Terrain Vehicle On Highway.
The suspects fled to the back of a home in the 4200 block of Kossuth where the ditched the ATV.
The 22-year-old woman got into another car and drove off.
Police arrested the man in a nearby alley and the woman was located shortly after and arrested.
The ATV was towed away and authorities also found drugs.
No additional information has been released.
