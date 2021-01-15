(KSTU) – A Utah man is facing charges in connection to the riots at the US Capitol, but he says he was just there to document the situation.
John Sullivan, a civil rights activist, posted on his Twitter page this week that the FBI contacted him regarding the Capitol riots.
“I got the call again today that he was going to be apprehended by the FBI,” John Sullivan’s brother James Sullivan said.
James Sullivan said he first learned his brother was at the U.S. Capitol when friends started texting him pictures. Then, John Sullivan posted video to his YouTube showing him at the Capitol.
"I also, you know, want to support the black community out here too in the best way that I can. That is my belief. I believe that black lives matter. I'm not here to assert myself and my beliefs on other people. I just want to give people the footage, the video,” John Sullivan said in a video.
John Sullivan is the founder of Insurgence USA, an activist group formed after the killing of George Floyd.
He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties.
