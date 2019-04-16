BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Bethalto Police arrested three people Thursday outside the First Mid America Credit Union on E. Bethalto Blvd. after discovering various drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash in their vehicle.
Police say an officer was directed to the parking lot of the credit union around 5 p.m. after a concerned citizen pointed out the suspicious vehicle. A male and female subject appeared to be unconscious inside the vehicle.
They were later identified as Fredrick J. Vernardos, 31 of Godfrey, Ill., and Samantha D. Kenshalo, 22 of Alton, Ill. A third associate arrived at the car from within the credit union. He was later identified as Michael B. Schmidt, 45 or Gillespie, Ill.
The police officer discovered Mr. Schmidt had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Madison County and was taken into custody. Mr. Vernardos was taken into custody for driving while his license was revoked. Kenshalo was taken into custody for Obstructing Identification and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
Seized from the vehicle was approximately 40 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 8 pills of suspected controlled substance, a misdemeanor amount of suspected cannabis, over $4000 cash, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Schmidt and Kenshalo were later transported to Madison County Jail. Vernardos was later released from Bethalto PD.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending the results of laboratory analysis of the suspected controlled substances.
