WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two men are in custody following a Thursday morning raid in Wood River.
The Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant in the 40 block of Eckhard Avenue around 8:10 a.m. and took James Corby, 55, into custody. Corby was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine.
A second man, 57-year-old Danny Smith, was later taken into custody at his own home and charged with one count of each aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
According to police, the charges against Smith were filed because of his activities at Corby’s home.
Corby’s bond was set at $100,000 and Smith’s bond was set at $50,000.
