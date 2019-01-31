mug shots Corby and Smith

James Corby, 55, and Danny Smith, 57, were arrested following a raid in Wood River Thursday morning.

 Wood River Police

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two men are in custody following a Thursday morning raid in Wood River.

+1 
James Corby

James Corby being walked out of his house following a raid in Wood River.

The Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant in the 40 block of Eckhard Avenue around 8:10 a.m. and took James Corby, 55, into custody. Corby was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine.

A second man, 57-year-old Danny Smith, was later taken into custody at his own home and charged with one count of each aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

According to police, the charges against Smith were filed because of his activities at Corby’s home.

Corby’s bond was set at $100,000 and Smith’s bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.