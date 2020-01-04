VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com)—The North County Police Cooperative arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery in north St. Louis County Wednesday.
On Dec. 30, a woman was approached by two men near the area of Hanley and Page in Vinita Park. One of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, stuck a gun in the woman’s face and demanded her to hand over her purse.
Detectives were able to identify John Dickson and Daniel Clemson as the suspects after watching several surveillance videos from nearby business. Dickson and Clemson were spotted on New Year’s Day near the area of the robbery and taken into custody.
Both men were carrying handguns at the time, police said. The victim’s credit card also was found in one of the men’s pocket.
BothClemons and Dickson were charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. They are being held on a $75,000 bond at the St. Louis Justice Center.
