NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police are still searching for a suspect in connection to a carjacking Sunday where a stolen gun from the Riverview Police was found.
According to police, a 55-year-old man was getting items from his Pontiac Grand Prix around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Newstead when two men approached him at gunpoint. The suspects demanded the man to hand over his keys and then fled the area.
Moments later, officers attempted to pull over the stolen car after spotting it near Grand and Hebert.
The car then sped off and crashed near Grand and University. Police said three suspects jumped out the car but only two, a 24-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were found and arrested.
Both men were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.
Officers found a gun inside the car and discovered the gun was stolen from the Riverview Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
