MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Maryland Heights are investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of a Burger King.
Police confirmed to News 4 that carjacking happened Friday afternoon at the Burger King near Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.
Police said three men were initially sought and asked neighboring agencies to assist in finding the car.
The suspects led police into a pursuit near Kingshighway and Cabanne in north St. Louis. St. Ann officers were able to disable the car.
It's believed at least two suspects was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. in St. Louis, but no other information was made immediately available.
This is a developing story. More will be posted when it becomes available.
