CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Authorities in the Metro East took two suspects into custody following a police chase overnight.
According to police, officers were called to the Motel 6 on Old Country Inn Dr for a report of four men breaking into a white car just past 1 a.m. Monday in the parking lot.
Once they arrived, the suspects attempted to flee in the car, which was reported stolen out of Missouri, but ended up crashing into two Caseyville Police squad cars and several other parked cars.
After leading police on a short chase, two suspects were taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
