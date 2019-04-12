ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation of an attempted home burglary resulted in a water arrest in the flooding Mississippi River, according to St. Charles County police.
Video surveillance on April 11 captured 37-year-old William T. Amos canoeing through flood waters to an unoccupied home in the 5800 block of Washeon Road where they said he attempted a burglary.
Amos was later seen at River Island Marina by the homeowner who then confronted him and notified police of his whereabouts.
Police said Amos then stole an inflatable boat and fled into the Mississippi River in an attempt to evade officers.
Police said he was located in a flooded, wooded area at the river’s entrance and taken into custody without incident.
St. Charles County officers utilized a watercraft supplied by St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management to safely take Amos back to shore.
Amos now faces stealing and attempted burglary charges as well as one count of second degree property damage.
Amos is held in the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $10,000 bond.
