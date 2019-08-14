ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police on Wednesday took a suspect into custody in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy earlier in the week.
Xavier Usanga was with an 18-year-old man when he was shot Monday night near his home in the 3500 block of North 14th Street. He died at a St. Louis hospital.
No other information was released by police.
